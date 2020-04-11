|
|
Roberta E. Kulesz
Colts Neck - Roberta E. Kulesz, of Colts Neck, passed away on Monday, April 6. She was a teacher at United Cerebral Palsy of Monmouth and Ocean Counties and retired from Marlboro High School. She is predeceased by her husband Martin, her brother Doug Faughnan and her daughter, Mary Williams. Surviving are her children: John, Peg, Robert, Thomas and their spouses, nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Roberta's name to the at or Habitat for Humanity at www.habitatmonmouth.org. You may leave messages of condolence for Roberta by visiting her tribute page at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.
A Memorial Gathering and interment of cremated remains will be held at a later date.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020