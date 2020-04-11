Services
Holmdel Funeral Home - Holmdel
26 S HOLMDEL RD
Holmdel, NJ 07733
(732) 946-3322
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta E. Kulesz


1935 - 2020
Roberta E. Kulesz Obituary
Roberta E. Kulesz

Colts Neck - Roberta E. Kulesz, of Colts Neck, passed away on Monday, April 6. She was a teacher at United Cerebral Palsy of Monmouth and Ocean Counties and retired from Marlboro High School. She is predeceased by her husband Martin, her brother Doug Faughnan and her daughter, Mary Williams. Surviving are her children: John, Peg, Robert, Thomas and their spouses, nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Roberta's name to the at or Habitat for Humanity at www.habitatmonmouth.org. You may leave messages of condolence for Roberta by visiting her tribute page at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.

A Memorial Gathering and interment of cremated remains will be held at a later date.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
