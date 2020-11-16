Or Copy this URL to Share

Roberta Georgena Applegate



Ocean Isle Beach, NC - Roberta Georgena Applegate, 83, of Ocean Isle Beach, NC, died November 13, 2020. Born in Orange, NJ, on September 21, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Frederic George Mueller and Irene Talmadge Mueller.



Surviving are sons, Kevin Applegate (Kathleen) of East Northport, NY and Stephen Applegate (Martha) of Neptune, NJ.



There will be no local Services.



Memorials in her name may be directed to Cattails, 6622 Beach Drive, Ocean Isle Beach, NC 28469.









