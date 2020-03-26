Services
Roberta Joyce Stern


1937 - 2020
Roberta Joyce Stern Obituary
Roberta Joyce Stern

Mrs. Roberta Joyce Stern, 82 years old, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020. Roberta was born in Brooklyn, NY on May 25, 1937 to parents Gertrude and Aaron Klein. Living in New York with her parents and brother Jerry Klein, Roberta enjoyed many fun times in Coney Island. She worked as a secretary as a young adult, and soon after, met and married the love of her life Theodore Stern.

Roberta loved dancing, especially to Harry Belafonte, watching musicals, and butterflies. Living in Surrey Downs, she loved group activities such as trips, playing BINGO and mahjong, and parties.

Roberta was preceded by her husband Theodore Stern, her mother and father.

Roberta survived by her brother Jerry Klein, children Pam Kahn, Alan Stern and wife Stefanie Stern, grandchildren Alexandra Kahn, Todd Kahn, Lindsey Kahn, Taylor Stern-Rentas and husband Emilio Rentas, Harrison Stern, and step-granddaughter Danielle Stone, and very dear nieces, nephews and cousins. Roberta

Roberta will be laid to rest on March 27, 2020 at Hebrew Benefit Society in Freehold, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations to American Brain Tumor Association are appreciated. Memorial service in honor of her life will be held at a later date to be announced. Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020
