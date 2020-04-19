Services
Thompson Memorial Home
310 Broad St.
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0226
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Lisi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta Marie Lisi


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roberta Marie Lisi Obituary
Roberta Marie Lisi

Toms River - Roberta Marie Lisi went to be with the Lord on April 15, 2020. She was born February of 1953 to Mary Lattig Scholl and Edmund R. Scholl in Norfolk Virginia. She attended Perth Amboy High School. She furthered her education and was employed as a phlebotomist for many years at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. She was also a retired Restaurant Manager for Charlie Brown's. Many described her as a second mother open to talking about any subject. She was loving, empathetic, outspoken woman who was passionate about animals and veterans. One of the greatest things she instilled in her children, through her own journey, was to have strength in the face of adversity. It was always important to her to say I love you when you say goodbye.

She was recently predeceased by her sister Constance Ann Schaub. She is survived by children Jennifer Martelli, Lance Brossa and his wife Jessie, Jesse Brossa and his wife Christina and her grandchildren Nina Brossa and Joseph Martelli. She is also survived by her brother in law Peter Schaub; her two nieces Gretchen Williams and Johanna Schaub Aipperspach and her great niece Kelsey Aipperspach; her loving companion Ricardo Alvarado; and her beloved pet Bambie.

All services are private through Thompson Memorial Home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roberta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -