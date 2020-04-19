|
Roberta Marie Lisi
Toms River - Roberta Marie Lisi went to be with the Lord on April 15, 2020. She was born February of 1953 to Mary Lattig Scholl and Edmund R. Scholl in Norfolk Virginia. She attended Perth Amboy High School. She furthered her education and was employed as a phlebotomist for many years at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. She was also a retired Restaurant Manager for Charlie Brown's. Many described her as a second mother open to talking about any subject. She was loving, empathetic, outspoken woman who was passionate about animals and veterans. One of the greatest things she instilled in her children, through her own journey, was to have strength in the face of adversity. It was always important to her to say I love you when you say goodbye.
She was recently predeceased by her sister Constance Ann Schaub. She is survived by children Jennifer Martelli, Lance Brossa and his wife Jessie, Jesse Brossa and his wife Christina and her grandchildren Nina Brossa and Joseph Martelli. She is also survived by her brother in law Peter Schaub; her two nieces Gretchen Williams and Johanna Schaub Aipperspach and her great niece Kelsey Aipperspach; her loving companion Ricardo Alvarado; and her beloved pet Bambie.
All services are private through Thompson Memorial Home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020