Services
Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 918-6650
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Innocents Church
Neptune, NJ
- - Roberta Simpkin, 76, passed away Sat. 05/18/2019 after a long, courageous battle. She served in the US Army as a specialist E-5 before working for Fort Monmouth as a computer specialist for 28 years. She had a passion for genealogy, animals, traveling and her Catholic faith. Roberta had many great accomplishments, but her most cherished was being a mother and Mema, She is predeceased by her mother, father, brother Chic and sister Joyce. She is survived by her husband Robert of 41 years, daughter Susan, son-in-law Kent, three grandchildren, her sister Denise & three nieces. Full obituary & condolences available at www.ElyFuneralHome.com. A 11am funeral mass will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Holy Innocents Church in Neptune followed by an entombment at Monmouth Memorial Park in Tinton Falls.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 22, 2019
