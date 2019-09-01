|
|
Roberta W. Wintrode
Toms River - Roberta W. Wintrode, 81, of Toms River, New Jersey, passed away on August 29th, 2019, lovingly surrounded by her husband and children. She was born in Detroit, Michigan, moved to Northern New Jersey in 1962, and settled in Ocean County in 1969. She received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Detroit Mercy where she worked in area hospitals. After moving to New Jersey, Roberta taught Nursing at Holy Name Hospital in Teaneck, later working as a Registered Nurse at Morristown Memorial Hospital. She was a compassionate and caring nurse who truly cared for her patients. Roberta enjoyed gardening, cooking, girl's nights with her dear friends in Florida and New Jersey, winters in Palm Beach Gardens, Duke basketball and the New York Yankees. Her greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren, to whom she will always be their irreplaceable Nana.
Roberta is survived by her beloved husband David of 57 years, her three loving children: Lisa, David, and Timothy; seven wonderful grandchildren: Jacob and wife Kelsey, Sydney and Luke Martin; David, Dakota, Dylan and Daphnee Wintrode; her sister Cynthia Rable and husband Michael; and many nieces, nephews and close friends.
Services are private and under the direction of Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ. Donations may be made to the Foodbank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties, 3300 Route 66, Neptune, NJ 07753 in memory of Roberta Wintrode.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 1, 2019