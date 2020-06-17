Robin Bruce Mumford



Robin Bruce Mumford, 88, died at Riverview hospital on May 30th as the result of Covid-19 complications. He stayed positive and did not complain during his final weeks, laboring to make calls out of the COVID ward to his wife, family and friends.



Born in England 1931 to Hannah and Ross Mumford, Robin was an accomplished cross country runner in secondary school. He attended London University where he earned a degree in chemistry. After university, Robin served in the British Army, where he was a key member of the Army's soccer teams. Marrying Shirley Handisyde of Hatfield in 1955, Robin was employed by companies located both in England and Scotland before immigrating to the United States, arriving with his young family at New York Harbor in November 1962.



The family lived in Virginia for six years during which time Robin advanced rapidly at the Allied Chemical Corporation, earning patents for a variety of products and processes while shifting from technical staff to executive leadership. Relocating to Middletown NJ in 1968, Robin remained in corporate life until 1978 at which time he pursued a variety of technical initiatives, notably including his involvement with the National Association for the Visually Handicapped, where he served as a board member. Working within the NYC school system, Robin pioneered the theory that specific lighting technologies significantly enhance the educational abilities and achievements of young students. His unique lighting devices helped improve the lives of many, including those suffering from dyslexia.



An "idea" person, Robin lived life on his own terms and with unique perspective. As a younger man, he was often the "life of the party". As time passed he became increasingly sensitive to others. His ceaseless curiosity and unique outlook on life manifested itself in numerous ways and contributed to the wonderful relationship he enjoyed with his four grandchildren: Andrew, Marissa, Will, and Sam, all of whom he was extremely proud of.



In addition to his grandchildren, Robin is survived by his best friend and wife Shirley, son Roger and wife Brenda McIntyre of Little Silver, son Richard and wife Carrie of Atlanta Georgia, sister Lynn and brother in law Dennis, sister in law Jo Berry and husband Peter, brother in law Bill Greaves and wife Amy, numerous loving nieces and nephews, and extended family members. Robin was predeceased by his younger brother Christopher "Bida" Mumford.



There is an old English proverb that says that "when an old man dies a library burns down". That can certainly be said of Robin.



Plans to celebrate his life will be announced at a later time due to the pandemic.









