Jersey Shore Cremation Service
36 Broad Street
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 483-4422
Robin C. Maguire

Robin C. Maguire Obituary
Robin C. Maguire

Manasquan - Robin Curran Maguire, age 64 passed away on March 25, 2020 at home after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Born in Jersey City, Robin was a life long resident of Manasquan. Sweet and beautiful in body and spirit, Robin was a graduate of St. Rose HS and Georgian Court College. After a short career as a teacher, Robin devoted all her energies to raising her family. She was predeceased by her parents James Curran and Geraldine Shine Curran, her sister Susan Ciallella and her dear cousin Geradine Askdal. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Thomas, daughters Morgan and Samantha, sons TJ and Devin and brother James Curran She will be remembered by all as Rockin Robin, dance party queen of the Jersey Shore. Due to Corona, all services are postponed to a future date.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
