Robin L. Motherwell
Robin L. Motherwell

Lakehurst - Robin L. Motherwell, 55, of Lakehurst passed away Friday, September 11, 2020. Robin was a home health aide for Bayada Home Health Care, Whiting for many years. Born in Lakewood, she resided in Toms River and Manchester Twp. before moving to Lakehurst 20 years ago. Robin was a parishioner of St. John's R.C. Church, Lakehurst. Robin was predeceased by her father Frank Castoral, Sr., and her sister Francine Schetlick in 2019. Robin is survived by her mother Florence Castoral of Lakehurst, 2 sons Brian and Kevin Motherwell both of Lakehurst, 2 daughters Jennifer Ridgway of Brick, Robin Ridgway of Edison, her brother Frank Castoral, Jr. of Lakehurst, 3 grandchildren Michelle, Daniel, and Blake. Services are private. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
732-657-7868
