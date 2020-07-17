1/
Robin Lawrence Parker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robin Lawrence Parker

Victoria, VA - Parker, Robin Lawrence of Victoria VA. , passed away on Wednesday July 15, 2020 he was 79.

Born in New Jersey where he had lived most of his life . Robin had lived in Victoria Va. for the last 17 years.

He is survived by his loving wife Joan Caroline Parker; Daughter Tracy Dods (Douglas); Son Michael L. Parker(Karen); Step sons Michael S. Farrington(Barbara),William J. Farrington and Stephen B. Farrington ;Step Daughter Dawn E. Besmer (Lawrence). Six Grandchildren and six Great grandchildren . Robin is preceded in death by his parents Irving and Mary Parker and Brother Morton Parker.

A memorial Service will be announced at a later date. The family is being served by the Herbert L. Farrar Funeral Home 1260 Mecklenberg Ave. South Hill Va.23970




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Herbert L. Farrar Funeral Home
1260 North Mecklenburg Avenue
South Hill, VA 23970
(804) 447-6262
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Herbert L. Farrar Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved