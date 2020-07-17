Robin Lawrence Parker



Victoria, VA - Parker, Robin Lawrence of Victoria VA. , passed away on Wednesday July 15, 2020 he was 79.



Born in New Jersey where he had lived most of his life . Robin had lived in Victoria Va. for the last 17 years.



He is survived by his loving wife Joan Caroline Parker; Daughter Tracy Dods (Douglas); Son Michael L. Parker(Karen); Step sons Michael S. Farrington(Barbara),William J. Farrington and Stephen B. Farrington ;Step Daughter Dawn E. Besmer (Lawrence). Six Grandchildren and six Great grandchildren . Robin is preceded in death by his parents Irving and Mary Parker and Brother Morton Parker.



A memorial Service will be announced at a later date. The family is being served by the Herbert L. Farrar Funeral Home 1260 Mecklenberg Ave. South Hill Va.23970









