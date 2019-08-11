|
Robin "Det" Rose
Little Rock, AR - Robin "Det" Rose, previously of Oakhurst, NJ died July 15th at the Baptist Medical Center, Little Rock AR, after a brief illness.
Born in 1953, Robin received her BS in Business from Monmouth College. She was employed by Johnson & Johnson in various supervisory and management positions in both NJ and TX before retiring as a Training Manger in Dallas, TX. After retirement she relocated to Malvern, AR where she dedicated her time to supporting animal rescue, particularly Beagles.
Robin had a whimsical sense of humor and enjoyed lavishly decorating her home for her favorite holidays. Her family, friends and neighbors will miss her grand sense of celebration and passion.
She is survived by her 4 siblings, Randy Rose, Jo D. Rose-Sobieski, Kelly Zayak and Toby Rose as well as many nieces and nephews.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 11, 2019