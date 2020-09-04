Robyn Anderson Reilly



Long Branch - Robyn Anderson Reilly of Long Branch, age 61, passed away August 31, 2020 at



Monmouth Medical Center. Robyn was born in Dayton, Ohio and moved to Virginia as a young child where she grew up. She moved to New Jersey with her husband Joseph Reilly & lived in Eatontown for nearly 20 years raising their daughter, Jessica.



She worked as a planning board secretary for the towns of Rumson, Colts Neck & Long Branch for many years.



Robyn loved the ocean and was a member of Trade Winds Beach Club for countless sunny seasons!



She was predeceased by her father, Robert Charles Anderson, mother Jo Ann Graber, her Aunt Ruth Young and her in laws Charles & Caroline Reilly.



Robyn is survived by her daughter, Jessica Reilly & fiancé Jonathan Boff of Brick, Her former husband, Joseph Reilly of Brick ,as well as her significant other, Thomas Roslyn of Long Branch and numerous family and friends.



Funeral services will be private and are under the direction of Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home in Neptune.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store