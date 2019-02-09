Robyn Beth Pinhas-Unanski



Holmdel - Robyn Beth Pinhas-Unanski, 45, of Holmdel, passed away at Jersey Shore Medical Center after a long battle with cancer on Thursday, February 7th.



Robyn was born on March 24, 1973 to Albert and Merrie Pinhas. She was raised in Holmdel and graduated Holmdel High School in 1991. She excelled at Monmouth University and graduated Magna Cum Laude in Early Childhood Education.



Robyn married the love of her life Daniel Unanski in 1996 and went on to open a successful business Holmdel Bagels.



Robyn's best work though are her three beautiful children Jennifer, Alex, and Andrew. Robyn was born to be a mother and went on to be the best second mother of all her children's friends and neighbors kids. She loved being actively involved in a multitude of their daily activities.



Robyn is predeceased by her father Albert Pinhas, and her two sisters Jennifer and Kimberly Pinhas. She is survived by her mother Merrie Pinhas, her grandmother Charlotte Masone, her brother Ian Pinhas, her husband Daniel Unanski, her sons Alex and Andrew, and her daughter Jennifer. She is also survived by her mother-in-law Carol Unanski, her brother-in-law Robert and his wife Chantel, her sister-in-law Amanda and her husband Joe, and many loving cousins.



A funeral service will be held for Robyn at Temple Shalom located at 5 Ayrmont Lane Aberdeen, NJ. on February 10th, at 1:00 PM. The family has requested the burial to be private.



Donations may be made to the Robyn Pinhas-Unanski Foundation at JSMC. A charity started to honor Robyn and to help those in need in their cancer care journey.



