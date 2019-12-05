Services
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
(732) 657-4900
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
View Map
Liturgy
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St Maximillian Kolbe Church,
Toms River
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rocco Oliverie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rocco L. Oliverie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rocco L. Oliverie Obituary
Rocco L. Oliverie

Toms River - Rocco L Oliverie 92 of Toms River died Monday December 2, 2019 peacefully at home. Born in Newark, he resided in Belleville for over 50 years before moving to Toms River. He served in the Army Air Forces during World War II. He worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator for the Belleville Dept of Public Works. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and all sports. He was a member of the Italian American Club and many other clubs in Holiday City Berkeley. Surviving are his wife of 73 years, Mary (Iverson) Oliverie, 2 daughters and sons-in-law, Linda Hesse & Edward and Judi Bivona & Lewis, a sister, Rita McGuire and 5 grandchildren, Danielle, Lisa, Lori, Lynn and LeeAnne. Visitation is Sunday 1-5 pm at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is Monday 10:30 AM at St Maximillian Kolbe Church, Toms River with entombment to follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rocco's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -