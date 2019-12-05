|
|
Rocco L. Oliverie
Toms River - Rocco L Oliverie 92 of Toms River died Monday December 2, 2019 peacefully at home. Born in Newark, he resided in Belleville for over 50 years before moving to Toms River. He served in the Army Air Forces during World War II. He worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator for the Belleville Dept of Public Works. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and all sports. He was a member of the Italian American Club and many other clubs in Holiday City Berkeley. Surviving are his wife of 73 years, Mary (Iverson) Oliverie, 2 daughters and sons-in-law, Linda Hesse & Edward and Judi Bivona & Lewis, a sister, Rita McGuire and 5 grandchildren, Danielle, Lisa, Lori, Lynn and LeeAnne. Visitation is Sunday 1-5 pm at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is Monday 10:30 AM at St Maximillian Kolbe Church, Toms River with entombment to follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019