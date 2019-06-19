Rocco "Rocky" S. Fodero



Leonardo - Rocco "Rocky" S. Fodero, 86, of Leonardo passed away with his family at his side at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank on Sunday June 16th.



Rocky was born and raised in Long Branch before serving his country honorably during the Korean Conflict in the U.S. Navy. He retired from Encon Mechanical Contracting of Ocean Township as a Foreman.



If there was one thing Rocky loved (beyond his wife, family, and his "famous" highly-valued jarred peppers) it was golf. His love for the game began as a young man when he worked as a caddie at the Hollywood Hotel in Long Branch. He was a member at Old Orchard Country Club as well as Bella Vista Country Club, where he spent many days golfing with his son, grandson, and his many friends.



Rocky also enjoyed his home in the Poconos, where he taught his grandson to ride snowmobiles and hunt. His three granddaughters preferred the tradition of stopping for Johnny's Hot Dogs on the drive up.



Rocky loved Italian food, his wife's cooking and his lavish vegetable garden, which also served as a stage for his grandchildren's performances at the annual "Fodero Party." A great storyteller, he enjoyed sharing stories of all the people that had touched his life. There were many (stories and people). He loved being with his family for any occasion, particularly for the holidays.



Surviving are his wife of 34 years, Dorothy Fodero; two sons and daughter-in-law, Rocco S. Fodero, Jr. and Randy and his wife Kathy Fodero; his four grandchildren, Brett and his wife Annette Fodero, Brittany Fodero, Lauren Fodero and Chelsea Fodero; and his two adored great granddaughters, Cecelia Fodero and Evelyn Fodero.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 20th, 3 pm until 7 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Mass of Christian burial, Friday, June 21st, 10 am at Holy Trinity RC Church, Long Branch. Entombment will follow at Holmdel Mausoleum, Holmdel. In lieu of traditional remembrances please consider a contribution to the Veterans Charity, s Project, https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/. To share a favorite memory of Rocky or send his family messages of condolence please visit his page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.