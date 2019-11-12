Services
Rock E. Filipowicz Obituary
Ocean Gate - Rock E. Filipowicz, 47, of Ocean Gate, died suddenly at home on November 10, 2019. Born in Passaic and was raised in Clifton and Garfield area. He lived in Hewitt many years before recently moving to Ocean Gate. Mr. Filipowicz was a city letter carrier with 23 years of service with the Basking Ridge Post Office. He was an avid horse racing fan and collector of sports memorabilia. He also enjoyed movies and his trips to AC. He was predeceased by his parents Walter and Nancy.

Surviving are, his devoted wife Mindy; his brother Walter; his aunt, Carol Lavin and her husband Jimmy and, his uncle Mike Filipowicz and his wife Marianne. Also surviving are 2 nieces, Sarah and Kayla and 4 cousins, Jimmy, Jr., Tyler, Sean and Ryan.

Visiting hours will be Saturday, Nov. 16th, from 6-9pm, with a Prayer Service at 8:30pm, in the Mastapeter Funeral Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rock's memory to: Popcorn Zoo, 1 Humane Way, Forked River NJ 08731, (ahscares.org) would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
