Rocky Scivano
Holly Hill, FL - With deepest sorrow, we announce that Rocky Scivano (aka Russ Schultze III), age 48 passed away suddenly on Sunday, April 14, 2019, in his home.
He went to Toms River H.S. East, NJ and graduated in 1990 from Robert E. Lee H.S in Staunton, VA before moving to Florida in 1994 where he worked numerous jobs before finding his passion as an entertainer who loved to dance, travel and make people smile. He loved the Yankees and Dallas Cowboys to the point of friendly banter with friends and family. His smile and contagious laughter could light up a room and his sense of humor will be missed as he loved to bring happiness to others. He had a profound love for his family and cherished the time they would spend together. His never-ending love for his family and friends will continue to be felt until we meet again. He was truly loved and will be missed by many.
Rocky will be forever remembered and missed everyday by his daughter Alyssia Rae Scivano who was his everything; mother, Karen Schultze [Frank Capaccio]; father, Russ [Linda] Schultze Jr.; sister, Wendy Nix; step-sister, Stacy; four step brothers, Eric, Jason, Frank and Mark; two aunts, Lynn Nelson, Rosalind [Frank] Penevolpe; uncle, John [Sandy] Nelson and three nephews, Derek, Daniel and Dennis Nix. He will be lovingly remembered by his ex-wife, Kristen [Chance] Feuer, her two sons Nieko & Nataeo whom he loved to pieces; ex-mother in law whom was a second mom to him, Kathleen Mellen; and four ex-sisters-in-laws, Brenda, Maureen, Corrine and Renee. He also leaves behind his dog Sketcher; numerous cousins, step nieces and nephews and many life-long friends.
Rocky will be cremated, and a Celebration of Life ceremony will be held later, when we can all gather to celebrate his life. Friends and family are welcome and will be posted once confirmed.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 1, 2019