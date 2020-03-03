|
Roderic Walter Schoellner Sr.
Age 82
Roderic Walter Schoellner passed away on February 10, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Rod was born and raised in Leonardo N.J. (Beacon Hill) and remained in the Monmouth County area for his entire 82 years. Growing up on Beacon Hill Rod was a avid golfer and lettered in golf at Middletown High School, he served in the United States Air force, stationed in Springfield MA. Rod was a true lover of nature and hunting. He enjoyed pleasurable walks at Sandy Hook and Hartshorne Woods with his love Judy and their dog Teddy. He was a member of the Lyons club, which included several years as president. Rod and his wife spent their golden years traveling the world and winters in Florida. Rod was a self made man, husband, father, brother, Uncle, grandfather, great grandfather and a friend to so many.
Rod is preceded in death by his parents Walter Jules Schoellner, Gertrude M Schoellner, loving wife of 58 years Judith E Schoellner. Surviving are his twin sister Joyce Lawrence, sister Barbara Agle, brother John Schoellner, daughter Leslie Lynn (Richard) Seuffert, Son Roderic Walter (Joannie) Schoellner Jr, Melissa (Peter) McManus, grand children Todd and Lauren Seuffert, Ryan and Ali Schoellner and John f Kelleher Jr, great grand children Sarablle and twins Wyatt and Aurora Schoellner.
Rod will be missed by so many people he touched in life.
Memorial Service will be held on Sunday March 8, 2020 . 1pm to 4p at Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home 1735 Route 35, Middletown N.J. 07748
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020