Roderick E. (Joe) Rott
Bradley Beach - Roderick E. (Joe) Rott of Bradley Beach, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Hackensack Meridian Hospital. He was born in Jersey City and lived most of his life in Bradley Beach. He served in the U.S. Army for 4 years and was a member of the Teamsters Local 560.
Among his favorite hobbies were boating and fishing in the Belmar area. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Stella, his brother and sister-in-law, John and Frances J. , and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is survived by his niece Karen Lonon of Lakewood, his niece, Jan Cruz and her husband Cesar of Cibolo, Texas. As well as Charles Wladyka of Belmar, four great-nieces and a great-great niece, Ella J.
Family and friends are invited to visit from 10 to 10:30 AM on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Ely Funeral Home, Neptune. The graveside service will follow at 11 AM in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Sea Girt. Condolences may also be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 12, 2019