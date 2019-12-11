|
|
Rodney 'Rod' Conover
Toms River - Rodney 'Rod' Conover, 83, of Toms River, was called home to be with his Lord on Friday, December 6, 2019. Rod was born in Jersey City and grew up in Bergenfield. He earned his Bachelor's degree at Shelton College. After receiving his teaching certificate, he taught and coached sports in North Arlington, Fairlawn, Lakewood, Toms River H.S. South and H.S. East, retiring in the late 1990's. Rod became a pastor in the 1970's and started Community Bible Fellowship after hosting bible studies in his home for several years. The church began to grow and met temporarily in local schools before buying a building of their own in Beachwood. In 2002 the church changed its name to Shore Vineyard and Rod retired from the lead pastor role but continued counsel right up to his last days.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Julia Wert Conover; 4 children, Darren and wife Lizette, Cynthy Fasanella and husband Tom, Lynne Zeller and husband Dewey, and Brett and wife Maria; 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life in honor and memory of Rod Conover will be held at the Church of Grace and Peace, 1563 Old Freehold Road, Toms River, on Sunday, December 15th at 4:00 pm.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019