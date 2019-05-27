|
|
Rodney Mike Rubens
Manchester - Rodney Mike Rubens 01/02/66-05/17/2019 Manchester, NJ
Rod's Journey:
Don't think of him as gone away,
his journey's just begun.
Life holds so many facets,
this earth is only one.
Just think of him as resting from the sorrows and the tears
In a place of warmth and comfort
where there are no days and years
And think of him living,
in the hearts of those he touched.
For nothing loved is ever lost,
and he was loved so much.
Love, Nadine Gigliotti
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 27, 2019