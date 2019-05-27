Services
D'Elia Funeral Home
Route 70 & Vermont Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
(732) 363-1987
Rodney Mike Rubens


Rodney Mike Rubens

Manchester - Rodney Mike Rubens 01/02/66-05/17/2019 Manchester, NJ

Rod's Journey:

Don't think of him as gone away,

his journey's just begun.

Life holds so many facets,

this earth is only one.

Just think of him as resting from the sorrows and the tears

In a place of warmth and comfort

where there are no days and years

And think of him living,

in the hearts of those he touched.

For nothing loved is ever lost,

and he was loved so much.

Love, Nadine Gigliotti
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 27, 2019
