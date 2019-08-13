|
|
Rodney Stephen Kukuc
Edison - With heavy hearts, we announce the sudden passing of Rodney Stephen Kukuc, 67, of Edison on Friday, August 9, 2019. Surviving are his sons Justin Kukuc, his wife Julie, & their two children; Jenna & John of Panama City Beach, FL and Jeremy Kukuc & his fiancé Gia Flannelly of Toms River, NJ. He is also survived by his three sisters, Maureen Glick of Edison, Dawn Ostergaard of Nutley, NJ, & Kim Kukuc of Nutley, NJ, as well as many other relatives and life long friends. He was a kind hearted, giving, loving, hard working man who will be greatly missed by his loved ones.
Cremation and interment will take place privately on Saturday, August 17, 2019.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 13, 2019