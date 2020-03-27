|
|
Roger Alan Schank
Brielle - Roger Alan Schank, 76, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. Roger had been a dedicated employee at O'Brien Funeral Home in Wall and Brick for the past 30 years.
Previously, he was the manager of the deli department at the Ritz Bakery in Manasquan, a manager of a QuickChek Convenience Store in Bradley Beach and was the owner of Roger's Deli in Point Pleasant. Roger was also the owner and operator of a cleaning business that serviced local doctors and businesses at the Jersey Shore. He was a devoted member and former Captain of the Manasquan First Aid Squad.
Roger was a man who loved his Savior, Jesus Christ, and attended Grace Bible Church in Wall, NJ. Born in Somerville, he grew up in Green Brook and Dunellen. He also lived in Point Pleasant and Manasquan before moving to Brielle over 20 years ago. Roger was a loyal fan of both the Dallas Cowboys and LA Dodgers and "enjoyed" watching them every season.
Roger was predeceased by a son, Roger A. Schank Jr. Surviving are his loving wife of 43 years, Cindy F. (Moore) Schank; 7 children, Kim Blake and her husband, Steve of Orange Park, FL, Karen Tomkowich and her husband, Mike of Beachwood, Krista E. Zyckowski of Beachwood, Jody L. Marsh and her husband, Scott of Howell, Jamie L. Schank of Manahawkin, Lindsay E. Garbini and her husband, Gill of Spring Lake Heights, and Brian Schank of Brick; 17 grandchildren, Jen, Danny, Steven, Carli, Madison, Nicole, Michael, Samantha, Stephanie, Billy, Matt, Conner, Hailey, Jake, Chris, Caleb and Ella; 2 great grandchildren, Juniper and John Suttree; brother, William W. Schank of Florida; sister, Joan Bennett of Lehighton, PA; who he prayed for them all by name every night.
A Memorial Service will be set up to celebrate a life well lived at a later date. Please check www.obrienfuneralhome.com for updates once life is back to normal.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Samaritan's Purse, Grace Bible Church Missions, St. Jude's Children Research Foundation and or the Manasquan First Aid Squad
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020