Roger Bruce Barnett
Colts Neck - Roger Bruce Barnett, 74, of Colts Neck, NJ passed away Wednesday, September 4th surrounded by his family.
Roger was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. At the age of 20, he took his first job on Wall Street where he ultimately spent a long and successful 35-year career, rising to the rank of President of his last firm. In his early twenties, he served in the United States Army National Guard. As a young man, he was set up on a blind date with a woman named Joyce whom he married three years later, and the couple had three boys. While the boys were young, Roger moved his family to Colts Neck, NJ where he and his wife raised their family.
Roger loved everything sports—if there was a ball or a puck involved, he was watching it on TV. As a kid, he was a NY Giants fan in Brooklyn Dodger territory due to his sports hero, Willie Mays. When Willie and the Giants moved to San Francisco, he became a fan of the new baseball team in town, the New York Mets. He was also a devoted fan of the NY Football Giants and the NJ Devils. He had a strong love for horse racing and when he was older, he and his wife owned horses which raced all over the East Coast, including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and Florida. And of course, he loved to participate, as well—he was an avid tennis player, usually playing three times a week.
Roger loved spending time with his family, with trips to their summer home in the Pocono Mountains in a house Roger built primarily by himself. His favorite trip was a weeklong vacation with his family to Saratoga Springs, NY in the summers to see the horse races, a trip they took together for 30 years. He and his wife also traveled all throughout the Caribbean on vacations.
Roger is survived by his loving wife Joyce Barnett of Colts Neck, his children Scott Barnett and his wife Mindy Barnett of Woodbridge, NJ, Robert Barnett of Long Valley, NJ, and William Barnett of Jackson, NJ and his adored grandchildren Lucas, Brooke, Robert Jr., Logan and Kaitlyn. He is also survived by his brother Donald Barnett and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 7th from 2:00 - 6:00 PM and Sunday September 8th 12:00- 1:00 PM at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road. A service will be offered Sunday, September 8th at 1:00 PM at the Holmdel Funeral Home. An Entombment will follow the service at Marlboro Memorial Cemetery, 361 Highway 79, Morganville. In lieu of traditional remembrances, the family asks that donations be made to the at www.donate3.cancer.org or to the at . To leave a message of condolence or share a favorite memory please visit Roger's page at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 6, 2019