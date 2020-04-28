|
Roger Langlois
Manasquan - Roger Langlois, 79, of Manasquan, NJ, after several years of battling Lewy Body Disease with dementia, passed peacefully into eternal life on April 17, 2020. He died at Alcoeur Gardens in Brick, NJ, where resided since October 4, 2020. He lived in Manasquan, NJ. He did not have the coronavirus.
Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals, Manasquan. All services and burial were private.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020