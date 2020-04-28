Services
Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 528-5500
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Langlois
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Langlois

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger Langlois Obituary
Roger Langlois

Manasquan - Roger Langlois, 79, of Manasquan, NJ, after several years of battling Lewy Body Disease with dementia, passed peacefully into eternal life on April 17, 2020. He died at Alcoeur Gardens in Brick, NJ, where resided since October 4, 2020. He lived in Manasquan, NJ. He did not have the coronavirus.

Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals, Manasquan. All services and burial were private. To read the full obituary and to send condolences to the family and make donation in Roger's name please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -