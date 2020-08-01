Roger Reed Connell
Lakewood - Roger Reed Connell, age 79, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at his home in Lakewood. Born in Englewood, Roger was raised and resided in Leonia before moving to Lakewood 8 years ago.
Mr. Connell worked in Sales for Bloomingdale's before his retirement.
Roger was an active resident of Four Season's and was a member of the Rock N Roll Club and the Men's Club. He was a past member of the Leonia United Methodist Church, Leonia Lions and the Weichert Million Dollar Club. He had a passion for politics, swimming, and finding bargains. He was an avid reader. He enjoyed traveling to Florida during his final years.
He is predeceased by his brother, Barry Connell in 2020.
Surviving are his wife of over 40 years, Georgia Connell of Butler, NJ; his daughter, Heather Lynn Salas of Butler, NJ; his son and daughter-in-law, Sean and Debbie Connell of Denville, NJ; his 5 cherished grandchildren, Seth, Jasmine, Kiara, Avery and Madison.
A Memorial Visitation will take place on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, Brick.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions everyone is required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com
.