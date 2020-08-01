1/1
Roger Reed Connell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Reed Connell

Lakewood - Roger Reed Connell, age 79, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at his home in Lakewood. Born in Englewood, Roger was raised and resided in Leonia before moving to Lakewood 8 years ago.

Mr. Connell worked in Sales for Bloomingdale's before his retirement.

Roger was an active resident of Four Season's and was a member of the Rock N Roll Club and the Men's Club. He was a past member of the Leonia United Methodist Church, Leonia Lions and the Weichert Million Dollar Club. He had a passion for politics, swimming, and finding bargains. He was an avid reader. He enjoyed traveling to Florida during his final years.

He is predeceased by his brother, Barry Connell in 2020.

Surviving are his wife of over 40 years, Georgia Connell of Butler, NJ; his daughter, Heather Lynn Salas of Butler, NJ; his son and daughter-in-law, Sean and Debbie Connell of Denville, NJ; his 5 cherished grandchildren, Seth, Jasmine, Kiara, Avery and Madison.

A Memorial Visitation will take place on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, Brick.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions everyone is required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-8600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Brien Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved