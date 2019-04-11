|
Roger T. Dolan
Little Silver - Roger T Dolan, 80, of Little Silver, passed away Tuesday, April 9th at home surrounded by his beloved family after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born in Jersey City, he grew up in Leonardo and moved to Little Silver in 1967.
Roger worked for JCP&L for 36 years in various roles, but the majority as a Lineman First Class until his retirement in 1996. After retirement from JCP&L he worked as a crossing guard for the Borough of Little Silver. Roger was best known for his strong patriotism, generous heart and green thumb. For over 50 years Roger was a devoted volunteer in many organizations: Fireman for Brevent Park, Leonardo and Union Hose in Red Bank; and Fire Police in Little Silver; member and term as Grand Knight, Knights of Columbus, Fair Haven. He retired as a Sergeant First Class from the U.S. Army Reserves. He was also an active parishioner and volunteer at St. Joan of Arc parish in Fort Monmouth for over 35 years.
Roger was a most devoted husband, father and proud grandfather. Surviving is his beloved wife of 57 years Eleanor Reilly Dolan; his children and their spouses: Regina Donohue and Joseph of Middletown; Laura Taddeo and Stephen of Middletown; and Maria Graminski and David of Shrewsbury; his grandchildren whom he adored: Grace & Ellie Donohue, Christopher and Alex Taddeo and Ethan and Gavin Graminski. He is also a survived by his sisters Mildred Kozak and her husband Thomas, Atlantic Highlands and Rita Haimbaugh of Havelock, NC, as well as, dozens of nieces and nephew.
Visitation will be Sunday, April 14th from 4 to 7 p.m. at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St, Red Bank. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, April 15th at 11 am at St. James RC Church, 94 Broad St, Red Bank. Burial will be on Tuesday, April 16th at 10:30 a.m. at the Brig Gen Wm C Doyle Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Alzheimer's New Jersey, 425 Eagle Rock Avenue, Suite 203, Roseland, NJ 07068 or alznj.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 11, 2019