Brick - Roger White, 78 of Brick passed away on Saturday April 20, 2019 at Willow Springs Rehab Center, Brick. Roger was born and raised in South Belmar and was a graduate of Manasquan High School. After high school Roger worked for Acme Markets before starting a 30 plus year career with the United States Postal Service. He retired as a supervisor at the Spring Lake Post Office. Roger was a lifelong member of the Full Gospel Church, Wall, NJ. He was an exempt firefighter with the South Belmar Fire Dept. He enjoyed fishing, bowling and was an avid LA Dodger fan.
Roger was predeceased by his first wife Patricia in 1993; his parents J. Allen and Mildred White; a daughter Debbie Poland a son-in-law Scott Poland; a brother Allen White; a sister Ruth Barnes and 2 grandchildren. He is survived by his three daughters Ruth (Steve) Rumbles of IL, Pam White of TX and Lori (Mark) Cummings of NC; two stepsons Andy Welch of NJ and Kenny Welch of NC; a stepdaughter Sue Mahoney of NJ as well as sixteen grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday April 27, 2019 at Full Gospel Church 2649 E. Hurley Pond Road Wall, NJ 07719, from 10 am to 11 am at which time the funeral service will begin. Interment to follow at Hamilton Cemetery, Neptune. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Full Gospel Church. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 26, 2019