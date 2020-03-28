|
|
Roland Canepa
West Long Branch - Roland Canepa, 83, passed away peacefully into the loving arms of our Lord on March 21, at Allaire Rehabilitation & Nursing Facility, Freehold, NJ.
He was pre-deceased by his parents, Joseph and Ada Canepa, and his big brother, Manlio "Manny" Canepa. Roland is survived by his devoted nieces, Lynda Rhiel, her husband Steve and their sons, Connor and Taylor of Virginia Beach, VA; Kim Fry, her husband John and their daughters, Allyson and Emily along with their son, John Ryan, his wife Virginia and their children, Johnny and Charleigh, all of Freehold, NJ; and Susan Bishop, her husband Brian and their children, Grant, Amanda and Tyler of Stanley, NC. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Barbara McDonald and her husband William, of Newton, NC.
Roland's nieces would like to thank Dr. Philip Dennis, Serenity Hospice and the wonderful caregivers at Allaire.
At the request of family, services were private.Funeral arrangements entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home, Long Branch, N.J.
Condolences may be left at www.Hoffmanfuneral.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020