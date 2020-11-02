Roland Joseph Schlosser
Whiting - Roland Joseph Schlosser, age 92, of Whiting, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at home. Born in West Bend, WI, he lived in Forked River and Vero Beach, FL before moving to Whiting in 2004.
Roland was a retired Army Master Sgt., serving in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He owned and operated an interior decorating business for many years and was a communicant of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Whiting.
Roland is survived by his wife, Pauline, his sons, Reed and Ryan (Sue), his daughters, Tammy (Kevin) Ostendorf, and Nancy (Gene) De Meter; 9 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends may visit from 4:00pm to 8:00pm on Wednesday, Nov. 4th at Manchester Memorial Funeral Home 28 Schoolhouse Road, Whiting. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered at 9:00am on Thursday, Nov. 5th at the All Saints Chapel of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Whiting. Interment will follow in the Brig. Gen. WC Doyle Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
in Memory of Roland