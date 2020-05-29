Roman Wladyslaw (Zeke) Zagorski
1933 - 2020
Roman (Zeke) Wladyslaw Zagorski, age 87, passed over Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Slidell, Louisiana after a courageous, hard fought battle. Roman was born on January 4, 1933 to Jan and Maria Zagorski in Warsaw, Poland. His family survived the Black Famine and endured several moves and displaced person camps due to World War II. In the summer of 1949, his family received visas to come to the United States of America where the National Catholic Welfare Conference (NCWC) helped his family get transportation and jobs in Burlington, Iowa. He graduated from Burlington Catholic High School in 1953. In 1953, he volunteered to join the U.S. Army during the Korean War to become a U.S. citizen. He proudly served his new country and was stationed in Frankfurt, Germany, where he met and married the love of his life, Elvira. He achieved the rank of Sergeant First Class. After retiring from the U.S. Army, he worked at the Iowa Army Ammunitions plant in Middletown, Iowa for sixteen years. He transferred to OHMSETT in Leonardo, NJ in 1974 and lived in Wayside, NJ until 1988. He then transferred to the Mississippi Army Ammunition plant in Hancock County, MS and called Slidell, Louisiana his home. He retired in 1996 after working for the same company for forty years. Roman was also a member of the American Legion Slidell Post 185. Roman was a loving husband and devoted father who loved spending time with his family and was sure to be the life of the party. He loved fishing, especially going out on the Atlantic Ocean off the Jersey Shore. He thoroughly enjoyed fixing anything that broke, even if it should not have been fixed. If there is one thing we know, it is that Roman would want us to celebrate a life well lived and to raise a glass in his honor. Nostrovia! Roman is survived by his wife of sixty-three years, Elvira; children, Christine (JC), Bernie (Beth), and Sandy (Derek); nieces, Leslie Reed, Noelle Hahn, and Stacey Maiocco; nephews, Tom Messerklinger, Greg Zagorski, Steve Zagorski, and Chris Zagorski; siblings, John Zagorski, Irene Hahn, Maria Szabluk, Shirley Zagorski, and Sophie Dorn; step-mother, Janina Zagorski; and his beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great- great grandchildren. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Roman's honor, to the Disabled Veterans National Foundation located at 4601 Forbes Blvd, Suite #130 in Lanham, MD 20706 or Dvnf.org Memories and condolences may be expressed at www.AudubonFuneralHome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Audubon Funeral Home and Cremation Services
61101 Highway 11
Slidell, LA 70460
985-645-0600
