Romilda "Ro" Vaccarella
Secaucus - Romilda "Ro" Vaccarella, 66, of Secaucus, formerly of Jersey City passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020. Ro was a devout parishioner of St. Anne's Church, Jersey City and Immaculate Conception Church, Secaucus. She was a retired bursar for Hudson County Community College.
Ro was predeceased by her mother, Mary (1/10/2001), her father, Joseph (5/24/1997) and her brother, Alexander "Sandy" (6/18/2001). She is survived by her Aunt Anna Piperno, many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends of St. Anne's Parish and Immaculate Conception Parish.
Visitation is on Monday, March 16, 2020, 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Immaculate Conception Church, 1219 Paterson Plank Rd., Secaucus, NJ 07094. Funeral Mass is on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 and will begin at 9:30 AM. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Church. Arrangements entrusted to Riotto Funeral Home & Cremation Company, Jersey City (201)798-3100.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020