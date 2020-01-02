|
Ron Leibowitz
Four Seasons, Wall Township - Ron Leibowitz, 74, of Four Seasons, Wall Township passed away on January 1 after a lengthy and courageous struggle with numerous medical issues related to spinal cord damage. He was born August 7, 1945 in Elizabeth, NJ and was raised in Plainfield, NJ. He graduated from Plainfield High School in NJ and The Computer Programming Institute of New Brunswick, NJ. He was Past President of the Plainfield Jaycee's and Member of the Free Sons of Israel. Ron was a founding partner of A&E Mailers, North Plainfield, NJ and Affiliated Direct Mail in Wall, NJ. He was a proud co-contractor of The Beach Avenue Townhouse Project in Bradley Beach, NJ and a principal partner in a few other businesses in Monmouth and Ocean Counties. An Avid golfer, Ron was a founding member of Shore Oaks Golf Club in Farmingdale, NJ and was an active member of Eagle Oaks Golf and Country Club in Farmingdale, NJ.
He is predeceased by his parents: Larry and Dorothy Leibowitz. Ron was a devoted and loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He leaves his loving and caring wife, Phyllis Leibowitz, daughter Jill Leibowitz and husband Dominick Auciello, stepchildren Kyle Peters and wife Amy, Karen Crandall and husband Rob, and in his words, "Talented, smart, outstanding and good looking" grandchildren Colleen, Patrick, Ellie, Audrey, Oliver, and Sadie, and great-grandchildren, Violet and Taylor. Ron also is survived by his siblings, Alan Leibowitz, Michael Leibowitz, and Judith Leibowitz, as well as many nieces and nephews. His family would like to thank his caregivers at home and the critical care nurses at Ocean Medical Center.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Friday January 3, 2020 from 3-6 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ. There will be a graveside service 11 am on Saturday January 4, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery, Brielle (Corner of Old Bridge Road and Route 35). Memorial contributions may be made to online at stjudes.org or by mail to ALSAC/, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
