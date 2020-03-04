|
Ronald A. D. Orr, Jr.
Hobe Sound, FL. - Ronald A. D. Orr, Jr., 83, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020.
Ronald was born in Perth Amboy, NJ on September 27, 1936 to the late Ronald Orr, Sr. and Agnes Smoyak, and Stepmother Ruth Larson. He graduated from Matawan Regional High School and was inducted into their Alumni Hall of Fame in 2014. He also attended the Newark School of Fine and Industrial Art.
Ron was a US Army Veteran serving in both the US and Germany as a Medical Technician from Oct. 1955 to Oct. 1958. He then began his 58-year career as a Prudential Special Agent and Agent Emeritus in the financial field earning accolades including Life Membership with Million Dollar Round Table for the past 50 years. He also served on the US Senatorial Business Advisory Board in Washington D.C. Ron, an artist, had a passion for art and sculpture and loved sharing it through leading a 4-H Art and Sculpture Club along with Boy Scouts of America merit badges.
Survived by his beloved wife of 27 years, Ursula, and their loving son Ronald Orr III, as well as his loving children Dana Dotzenrod and husband Rick, Michael Orr and wife Margaret, Lisa Teed-Livingston and husband Peter, Dennis Orr and wife Susan, Sean Orr and wife Maria, and Johanna (Jody) Holly and husband Bill, his sister Nancy Banafato and husband Joseph and brother Barry Orr and wife Daisy; as well as 25 cherished grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren whom he loved dearly.
He was a practicing Catholic worshiping at St. Christopher's Catholic Church, Hobe Sound, FL where the Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. and a Celebration Service in Matawan, NJ on April 26, 2020. In Lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to the Hobe Sound Fine Arts League, Advancement for the Arts - Ronald Orr Scholarship.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Martin Funeral Home, Stuart, Florida 34994.
Condolences can be made at :
www.martin-funeral.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020