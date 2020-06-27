Ronald A. Jobin
Toms River - Ronald A. Jobin, 83, passed away peacefully at his home on June 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 59 years, Barbara (Wallace). Ron was the most incredible dad to Laura (Keith) Cornish, Suzanne (Albert) Hines, Eileen Szewczyk and Stephen (Lori) Jobin. He was a devoted, adoring grandpa to Timothy Hines, Samantha and Kerianne Szewczyk and Shawn and Ronald James Jobin.
Ronald was predeceased by his parents Armand Jobin and Louise Jobin Smith, his brothers, Edmour and Kenneth Jobin, and his sister, Shirley Holden.
Born in New York City, as a teenager, Ron moved to Staten Island where he attended St. Peters High School and graduated from Rutgers University. In 1963 he and Barbara settled in New Jersey, raising their children in the Metuchen/Edison area. As a parishioner of St. Francis, a North Edison Little League coach, and assistant baseball coach at St. Joseph's High School, Ron took pride in volunteering his time to young people in his community. He was a dedicated role model for those he mentored, and his positive influence continues to inspire the next generation.
Ron retired from Western Electric after 30 years and relocated to Toms River in 1994. As a resident of the Greenbriar Woodlands Community, he enjoyed golfing, bocce, and being a member of the Men's Club and Finance Committee.
Ron was a founding member of the FIDES Club, a loyal fan of the Lakewood Blue Claws and NY Giants, and an avid genealogy buff. He loved block parties, Halloween celebrations and family vacations, especially the Outer Banks. All who knew Ron enjoyed spending time with him, as his caring nature always made them feel special. Remember Ron with a toast and a smile and think of him with love!
We will celebrate Ron's life and legacy at Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd., Toms River, NJ on Wednesday July 1 from 4-7 PM, followed by a funeral mass at St. Luke's Roman Catholic Church on July 2 at 10:30 AM
In lieu of flowers, please honor Ron's memory by donating to your favorite charity or performing a random act of kindness on his behalf. www.silvertonmemorial.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.