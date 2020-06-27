Ronald A. Jobin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald A. Jobin

Toms River - Ronald A. Jobin, 83, passed away peacefully at his home on June 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 59 years, Barbara (Wallace). Ron was the most incredible dad to Laura (Keith) Cornish, Suzanne (Albert) Hines, Eileen Szewczyk and Stephen (Lori) Jobin. He was a devoted, adoring grandpa to Timothy Hines, Samantha and Kerianne Szewczyk and Shawn and Ronald James Jobin.

Ronald was predeceased by his parents Armand Jobin and Louise Jobin Smith, his brothers, Edmour and Kenneth Jobin, and his sister, Shirley Holden.

Born in New York City, as a teenager, Ron moved to Staten Island where he attended St. Peters High School and graduated from Rutgers University. In 1963 he and Barbara settled in New Jersey, raising their children in the Metuchen/Edison area. As a parishioner of St. Francis, a North Edison Little League coach, and assistant baseball coach at St. Joseph's High School, Ron took pride in volunteering his time to young people in his community. He was a dedicated role model for those he mentored, and his positive influence continues to inspire the next generation.

Ron retired from Western Electric after 30 years and relocated to Toms River in 1994. As a resident of the Greenbriar Woodlands Community, he enjoyed golfing, bocce, and being a member of the Men's Club and Finance Committee.

Ron was a founding member of the FIDES Club, a loyal fan of the Lakewood Blue Claws and NY Giants, and an avid genealogy buff. He loved block parties, Halloween celebrations and family vacations, especially the Outer Banks. All who knew Ron enjoyed spending time with him, as his caring nature always made them feel special. Remember Ron with a toast and a smile and think of him with love!

We will celebrate Ron's life and legacy at Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd., Toms River, NJ on Wednesday July 1 from 4-7 PM, followed by a funeral mass at St. Luke's Roman Catholic Church on July 2 at 10:30 AM

In lieu of flowers, please honor Ron's memory by donating to your favorite charity or performing a random act of kindness on his behalf. www.silvertonmemorial.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved