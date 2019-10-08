|
Happy Birthday In Heaven
Ronald A. Wells
10/10/1942 - 6/23/2019
Locked in a box in my heart and head, are thoughts of all you've done and all you've said. These will come and go but you will stay the same, Eternal in my heart, eternal as loves flame. As you look down on us celebrating you, just know, that we know, you miss us too. Happy birthday in Heaven, to you my love. I cant wait to see you again, up and above.
Love your wife Annette, Children Kim (Steve), Ron (Donna), Michelle (John), Adam (Melissa), Aaron (Jessica), your many loving Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren
