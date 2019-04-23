Services
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
66 Lacey Rd.
Whiting, NJ 08759
(732) 350-0003
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Amabile
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Amabile

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald Amabile Obituary
Ronald Amabile

Whiting - Toms River, NJ - Rev. Ronald P. Amabile, 74, originally of Jersey City, NJ, passed away peacefully while surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, April 18th, 2019.

A devoted son to Joseph and Mildred Amabile, Ron was well known in the Greenville section of Jersey City where he honed his quick wit and comedic talents. If you knew Ron, you knew laughter well.

He was swept off his feet after meeting his true love, Judy Kelly, and they were just shy of their 40th anniversary. They became the King and Queen of the road, traveling up and down the East Coast to the tunes of Johnny Cash and Elvis. They were also gracious hosts to friends and family at their cabin in the Ponderosa Pines Campground where they held legendary Jamborees.

Ron was a world renown histologist at Overlook Hospital in Summit for 40 years. He was a lover of things that were tried and true; spaghetti and meatballs, a cold Budweiser, Remington guns (just in case of bears), White Castle burgers, and big shiny boats.

Ron leaves behind many friends and family who loved and cherished him. He was a loving and doting husband to his caring wife Judy. A supportive brother to JoAnn and Bob, as well as a great brother-in-law to Veronica, Kathy, and Gary. An amazing uncle to his nieces Kim and Allison, and newly great-uncle to Alex and Marielle. His cats will miss him too.

Following his wishes, there will be a private family gathering held at a later date. Well-wishers are asked to donate to the End Polio Now Foundation (www.endpolio.org/donate). We know Grandma Millie has the meatballs and gravy ready for you Ron, and we're all jealous. Safe travels and see you soon.

Arrangements are private and under the direction of "The Family Owned" Carmona Bolen Home for Funerals, 66 Lacey Rd., Whiting. Condolences can be sent to www.carmonabolenfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now