|
|
Ronald Amabile
Whiting - Toms River, NJ - Rev. Ronald P. Amabile, 74, originally of Jersey City, NJ, passed away peacefully while surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, April 18th, 2019.
A devoted son to Joseph and Mildred Amabile, Ron was well known in the Greenville section of Jersey City where he honed his quick wit and comedic talents. If you knew Ron, you knew laughter well.
He was swept off his feet after meeting his true love, Judy Kelly, and they were just shy of their 40th anniversary. They became the King and Queen of the road, traveling up and down the East Coast to the tunes of Johnny Cash and Elvis. They were also gracious hosts to friends and family at their cabin in the Ponderosa Pines Campground where they held legendary Jamborees.
Ron was a world renown histologist at Overlook Hospital in Summit for 40 years. He was a lover of things that were tried and true; spaghetti and meatballs, a cold Budweiser, Remington guns (just in case of bears), White Castle burgers, and big shiny boats.
Ron leaves behind many friends and family who loved and cherished him. He was a loving and doting husband to his caring wife Judy. A supportive brother to JoAnn and Bob, as well as a great brother-in-law to Veronica, Kathy, and Gary. An amazing uncle to his nieces Kim and Allison, and newly great-uncle to Alex and Marielle. His cats will miss him too.
Following his wishes, there will be a private family gathering held at a later date. Well-wishers are asked to donate to the End Polio Now Foundation (www.endpolio.org/donate). We know Grandma Millie has the meatballs and gravy ready for you Ron, and we're all jealous. Safe travels and see you soon.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of "The Family Owned" Carmona Bolen Home for Funerals, 66 Lacey Rd., Whiting. Condolences can be sent to www.carmonabolenfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 23, 2019