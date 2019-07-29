|
Ronald Bennett Sr.
Livingston - Ronald Bennett Sr., 83, of Livingston, NJ, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 27, 2019. Born in Newark, NJ, to Edmund and Rose Bennett.
The family will receive their relatives and friends at Quinn Hopping Funeral Home, 145 E. Mt. Pleasant Ave., Livingston, NJ on Tuesday, July 30 from 4-8PM. A service celebrating Ronald's life to be held at Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 31 at 10:30AM. Entombment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover, NJ.
Devoted husband of Marie Bennett; loving father of Kenneth and Ronald Jr. and his wife Beth; and adoring grandfather of four.
Ron's professional career started at his family's business, Fluid Packaging, that benefited others who arrived from Italy just as his own parents and uncle had decades earlier. Later, he co-founded Bennett Development, Inc and RK Bennett, LLC real estate companies both Lakewood, NJ. Ron also built racecars to compete in and often dominate the ARDC eastern circuit.
In his later years, he'd often be found improving the homes of a younger generation, ensuring a safe and happy place for them to raise their children. His love, kindness and humor live on in the hearts of all that knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ronald's name to the West Essex YMCA, 321 S Livingston Ave, Livingston, NJ 07039, would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 29, 2019