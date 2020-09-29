1/
Ronald Borello
Ronald Borello

South River - Ronald T. Borello, 56, of South River, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. Born in Perth Amboy, he was a resident of Atlantic Highlands most of his life.

He was employed with Rice Associates in Fair Haven for many years. He was mechanically gifted and was always working on something. Family was most important to him and he will be deeply missed by those that knew and loved him.

He was predeceased by his father, George Borello. Surviving are his girlfriend of 12 years, Gabrielle Margett, and her two children, Robert and Melissa. Also surviving are his mother, Shirley Borello; his brothers: George, Glenn, Steven, and Kenneth; his sisters: Linda, Susan, Dawn, and Diana; as well as many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home 115 Tindall Rd., Middletown. Services will be held at 8 pm at the funeral home. Cremation will be private.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
