Services
Pable Evertz Funeral Home
901 Beaver Dam Road
Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
732 899 3300
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Pable Evertz Funeral Home
901 Beaver Dam Road
Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church
Bay Head, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Byer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald C. Byer


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald C. Byer Obituary
Ronald C. Byer

Point Pleasant - Ronald Carl Byer, 86, of Point Pleasant, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 19, 2019, after a long illness.

He was born in Scranton, PA to Ann and Walter Byer. He grew up in Douglaston, Long Island and graduated from Bayside High School. He attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and graduated in the Class of 1955 with a BS in Electrical Engineering. He was a member of SAE fraternity at RPI and also a member of Air Force ROTC. While at college, Ron met the love of his life, Winifred Daly, who attended a nearby college. After college, Ron entered Pilot training in the Air Force and was sent to Okinawa. Ron and Winifred married in 1958 after his commitment to the Air Force was complete and he began his career at Bendix in Teterboro, NJ.

Ron's love of flying caused him to join the New Jersey Air National Guard. In 1961, he was recalled to Active Duty in Chaumont, France during the Berlin crisis. It was a topic of discussion for many years that the NJ pilots flew their F-84's to France. This group of NJ pilots have remained friends for the rest of their lives. He is a member of the Sabre Pilots Association, The Mantoloking Men's Club, The Bay Head Yacht Club, and the Air Force Academy Parent's Association.

The family of three children, Ron, Beth Anne, and Brett were raised in Smoke Rise in Kinnelon, NJ where Ron introduced all of them to his love of sailing and skiing. He built a home on Barnegat Bay to continue sailing and eventually retired to a home in Mantoloking. His greatest joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren and he always made a great impact on their life. He retired in 2002 as President of Vertex Industries in Clifton, NJ.

Ron is survived by his wife of sixty years, Winifred Byer and his three children, Ronald Byer, Jr. of Perrineville, Beth Anne and Michel Lambrechts of Evesham, and Brett and Linda Byer of Point Pleasant. Also survived by six grandchildren: Jason and Christian Byer, Mary and Zachary Lambrechts, and Leanne and Lindsey Byer.

Visitation will be from 9 - 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 28th at Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road, followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Bay Head, NJ. The burial will be private at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated. , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org For condolences and directions, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now