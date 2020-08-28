Ronald C. Kowalczyk



Ronald C. Kowalczyk, originally from West Long Branch, NJ, passed away on August 22, 2020, at the age of 66, due to natural causes, while at Atrium Health - Charlotte, North Carolina. He is survived by his mother Marie Perri Kowalczyk, his son, Ryan, and his two brothers, Paul Kowalczyk (Dorothy) and Steven Kowalczyk, and was predeceased by his father, John, Sr. and his brother, John, Jr.



A memorial service and interment will be established at a later date.



The family requests that, due to the physical and mental frailty of Ron's mother, all expressions of condolence should be sent to her son, Paul, at 18 Eagle Road, Turnersville, NJ 08012 or emailed to panddk@hotmail.com.









