Ronald Cebrick
- - Ronald Cebrick, age 76, beloved wife, father, brother and grandfather, passed on March 24, 2019.
Ron was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA and raised in Irvington, NJ. After graduating Irvington High School, he worked several years for William Chirgotis, Architect in Springfield, NJ as an Architectural Draftsman. This was where he fell in love with Architecture. During that time he joined the Army National Guard 144th Transportation Company of Orange, NJ which was called into active duty for the Vietnam War in May, 1967 for the Vietnam War. After serving his country he enrolled in Pratt Institute of Technology in Brooklyn, NY for Architecture and Rutgers University, Newark under the "GI Bill" and graduated in 1972. Ron loved to relate the story how he passed the difficult Architecture Licensing Exam on the first try by answering the one oral question before the Licensing Board "An Architect is the one who knows the one who knows." They loved his answer.
Ron was the principle of a General Architecture practice in Toms River, NJ, licensed in 1977 until briefly after Hurricane Sandy, when he retired. He had a vast knowledge of all areas of Architecture and Construction Design and his work included numerous medical and legal professional buildings in Toms River and surrounding area, including the Spinnaker Cove office building on the waterfront of the Toms River, designed for his long-time friend Donald Glendenning. He also designed all of Glendenning Corporation's residential developments including the well-known Beachwalk Condominiums on Central and 7th Avenues in Seaside Park, The Landings, The Woodlands in Toms River and Jackson and many others. He designed renovations for the Ocean County YMCA and Ocean County College. He also designed several restaurants including the Water's Edge Restaurant in Bayville, Hollywood Night Club in Seaside Park, Villa Amalfi in Toms River and 3B's Restaurant in Lakehurst, NJ. Ron's most cherished works were designing contemporary custom homes including several private homes on the water in Mantoloking and Bay Head. He also provided renovations for the home on the Toms River seen in "The Amityville Horror" movie. This renovation was televised on PBS Channel program "This Old House". He was also proud to receive the NJ Builders Merit Award several times during the 1990's. He was a member of the American Institute of Architects and New Jersey Society of Architects as well as the Toms River Elks Lodge 1875.
In his spare time he enjoyed numerous hobbies. His favorite was his massive winding garden railway layout which was approximately 200 ft. in length he constructed on his back deck over a ten-year period. When not working on that he would go into his office and work on numerous wood modeling projects including vintage model sailboats and various era model airplanes. He was also a great science and history buff and was an avid watcher of the History channel, the Science Channel and Smithsonian Channel. While growing up, before he found his love of Architecture, he wanted to be an Astrophysicist.
Ron was predeceased by his parents, Margaret and Charles Cebrick of Irvington and Swoyersville, PA and his brother Carl Cebrick. Surviving are his cherished wife of 52 years, Janet, his brother Robert of Doylestown, PA, his daughter Wendy and her husband Brian Mirsky of Brick, NJ, his daughter Allison and her husband Marco Gonzalez of Manhattan, NY and most special of all loves who were his world, his grandchildren, Miranda, Veronica and Foster.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main St., Toms River, NJ. Cremation will be private. Condolences may be made by visiting www.andersonandcampbell.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 26, 2019