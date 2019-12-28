|
Ronald Chaffee
Long Beach Island - Ronald Bliss Chaffee, 77, died on December 17, 2019 at Lankenau Heart Institute, Wynnewood, PA. Ron was an active resident of Long Beach Island, NJ for more than forty years. A graduate of both Towanda High School and West Chester State University, Ron taught middle school youth at the West Chester Area School District, then served as broker associate/realtor for Oceanside Realty, Harvey Cedars, NJ as well as graduate, instructor, owner and Dean Emeritus for Reppert School of Auctioneering, Auburn, IN. A protégé of bid calling and auction commerce who was licensed at the age of 9, Ron was considered the youngest auctioneer in the United States and Canada for many years.
Ronald was a veteran of the United States Army who served in Boscomontico, Italy for three years, and was an active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Brant Beach, NJ. Living a life devoted to his family and the communities in which he lived and worked, Ron was a long-serving member of the Beach Haven Exchange Club, Beach Haven, NJ as well as former District President at the national level. Additionally, Ron was a collector of antique car memorabilia, a passionate advocate for Information Technology, as well as an avid enthusiast of motors or mechanical devices of all kinds!
Ron is predeceased by his parents, Lola Gwendolyn Chaffee and Quentin Roosevelt Chaffee of Towanda, PA and brother-in-law, Julio Panetta of Royersford, PA. He is survived by his spouse of 37 years, Marty Waring-Chaffee, and their two sons, John Quentin Chaffee and Steve James Chaffee. In addition, Ron is lovingly remembered by his sisters, Mary Anne Panetta of Royersford, PA and Linda (Harvey) Chernosky, of Towanda, PA as well as his nephews and niece, Matthew (Lesleigh) and David (Kelly) Panetta, and Daniel (Louise) Chernosky and Adena Chernosky. He is also survived by a wide network of Exchangites, Reppert Auction School graduates, fellow auctioneers and realtors, and lifelong friends. He loved nothing more than sharing a cup of coffee with others.
Ronald's love and deep compassion for others will be greatly missed. In honor of his life of service, a Celebration of Ron's Life and Legacy will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 5800 Long Beach Boulevard, Brant Beach, NJ on January 4, 2020. In lieu of flowers, his family requests that memorial donations be made to the Lankenau Heart Institute, whose doctors and nurses cared so deeply both for Ron and his family. The Institute is located at 100 E. Lancaster Ave., Wynnewood, PA 19096. Arrangements are under the direction of Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, 1119 Long Beach Blvd., Ship Bottom.
Published in Beach Haven Times from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020