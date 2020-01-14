|
Ronald Charles Bond
Brick - Ronald Charles Bond, age 75, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Born in Hoboken and raised in Laurence Harbor, Ronald has resided in Brick since he was 24 years old.
Mr. Bond proudly served in the United States Navy during Vietnam. He was a Fourth-Degree Knights of Columbus at our Lady of the Lourdes and a Third-Degree Knight at St. Martha's RC Church in Point Pleasant.
Ronald worked as a Radiation Control Technician for 40 years, retiring from JCP & L. After retirement he was employed by Brick Township School System.
Ronnie loved taking trips to Disney, cooking meals for the Knights of Columbus, but especially loved spending time with his family.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 53 years, Patricia Ann Bond; his children, Michael James Bond and his wife, Jennifer Potts-Bond, Katherine Mary Venditto and her husband, Joseph Charles Venditto and Maureen Konopada and her husband, Michael; his loving grandchildren, Brianna, Kaitlyn, Ashley and Anastasia.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Thursday, January 16th at 9:30 a.m. at St. Martha's RC Church, Point Pleasant followed by the interment at Holy Cross Burial Park in Jamesburg.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Jan. 14, 2020