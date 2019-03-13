Ronald Charles Nolte



Marlboro - Ronald C. Nolte, 61, of Marlboro, passed away on Sunday, March 10th, at Einstein Medical Center, Philadelphia. He was born in New Brunswick, raised in Old Bridge, lived in Keansburg, prior to moving to Marlboro in 1999. Ronald was the owner/operator of C&B Towing and Recovery in Englishtown and was a life member and ex commissioner of Keansburg Fire Company #1. He enjoyed his classic Mopar cars. Ronald is pre-deceased by his parents; Francis and Ellen Nolte; and his brother; William Smyth. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years; Venus Nolte of Marlboro; two sons and daughter in-law; Justin and Malori Nolte of Marlboro and Ronald Nolte of Marlboro; his daughter; Ashley Nolte and Frank Giordano of Old Bridge; His sister and brother in-law; Ellen and William (Nolte) Schaffer; his granddaughter; Paige Nolte-Phillips of Old Bridge; nieces and nephews; William Smyth, Eric Smyth, Matthew Schaffer, Jillian Schaffer, Chris Klotz and Sean Mullins. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Friday 2-4 & 6-9pm at the Jacqueline M. Ryan Home for Funerals 233 Carr Ave. Keansburg. On Saturday there will be a 10:00am Mass at St. Ann Church, Keansburg. Burial to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Keyport.