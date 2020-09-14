1/1
Ronald Christopher Abbes Sr.
Ronald Christopher Abbes, Sr.

Berkeley Twp. - Ronald Christopher Abbes, Sr., 87, of Berkeley Township, formerly of Lincroft (58 years), passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on September 12, 2020. He was born in the Bronx, NY to the late Christian and Gertrude (Falke) Abbes. As a child, Ronald sold programs and popcorn during games at the Polo Grounds. He graduated from Middletown Township High School in 1951. He served our country in the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) from 1954 until his honorable discharge in 1956. He played softball as a pitcher and was very proud when his division won the championship. Ronald worked in several grocery stores working his way up to a managerial position. He then accepted a job in Edison, NJ with Ford Motor Company, where he worked for over 30 years until retirement in 1995.

Ronald's hobbies were woodworking, reading and cheering on his beloved Giants as a season ticket holder in the Meadowlands for many years. Most of all he was devoted to his family. He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his son Craig M. Abbes, his brothers, Christian R. Abbes and Jay J. Abbes and his father and mother in law, Alexander M. and Alice Craig.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 61 years, Sandra (Craig) Abbes, his loving children, S. Carolyn and her husband W. Lee Pelton, Cheryl and her husband Dan Kunze, Ron Abbes, Jr. and his wife Faye and Diane Costes. Also surviving are his daughter in law, Laurie Albanese, his cherished grandchildren, Tyler and his wife Christie Pelton, Kelsey and her husband Matthew Reed, Marissa and her husband Kevin Castner, Christopher Kunze, Ronald Christopher Abbes III, Matthew Abbes, Tracey Costes, Frank Costes, Mary Anne Costes, Kiley Abbes, Aubrey Abbes, Craig M. Abbes Jr., and Peter Abbes, his great grandchildren, Brendan and Trevor Pelton and Kevin and Lia Castner, his dear sisters, Roberta Maresca and Theresa Butler, his sisters in law, Elizabeth Anderson and Gail Mangan, his brothers and sisters in law, Alexander and Launa Craig, Kathleen and Tim Adami and Nancy and Dan Wheat, along with many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Wednesday September 16, 2020 from 4 - 8 p.m. A service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday September 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in Ronald's memory to The New Jersey State Library Talking Book & Braille Center (TBBC) at www.njstatelib.org/talking-book-braille-center. Please visit Ronald's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
