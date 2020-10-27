Ronald Cleon Anderson



Hazlet - Ronald Cleon Anderson, 83, of Hazlet was called home to the Lord on Monday, October 26th at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. He was born and raised in Newark, NJ. He quit school at 16 to work for his father's vending machine company in order to take care of his siblings after the passing of his mother. He lived in Paxton, Georgia for a while before moving to Red Bank to raise his own family.



Ron was a foreman at Atlantic Glass Company in Red Bank where he worked as a glazer for 45 years. He enjoyed fishing, boating, playing poker and bingo.



He was predeceased by his father Cleon Pervis Anderson and mother Anna Rose (Lemmons) Anderson; his wife Veronica; his sister Shirley Hullings and brothers Roger and Richard Anderson.



He is survived by his brothers William and Michael Anderson; sister Diane Stewart; daughters Donamarie Arbothnot, Rhonda Soviero, Brenda Anderson; grandkids Sarah Stroka, Kristina Hunt, Michael and Nicholas Soviero and great-grandkids Grace Hunt, Isabella and Anthony Stroka. Ron will surely be missed.



Visitation will be on Thurs. 10/29/20 from 4 to 7 pm at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St. in Red Bank. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, 10/30/20 at 10 a.m. at St. James RC Church, 94 Broad St. in Red Bank. Interment will be in Shoreland Memorial Gardens, Hazlet, NJ.









