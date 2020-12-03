Ronald Cole Johannemann



Ronald Cole Johannemann passed away peacefully at Eastern Shore Rehab on November 29, 2020. He was born in Patterson, NJ and later his family moved to Monmouth County residing in Fair Haven and Little Silver.



Ronnie was predeceased by his parents, Frank August Johannemann, Sr. and Vivian Cole Johannemann; as well as two brothers, Frank Johannemann, Jr. and Bruce Johannemann.



Ronnie, as most people knew him, graduated Rumson/Fair Haven High School in 1957. He was in the Army and then later started his own business of home remodeling, but his forte was roofing. After retiring in 1999, he moved to Pennsylvania and then to Alabama to be closer to his children. He will be forever missed by his family and all who loved him. Ronnie had one of the strongest work ethics anyone could know.



Ronnie is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Erich and Dee Johannemann of Foley, AL, and his daughter and son-in-law, Sheree and Brian Nolan of Gulf Shores, AL, as well as his former wife, Hazel Burke.



Arrangements will be private.









