Services
Jacqueline M Ryan Home For Funerals
233 Carr Ave
Keansburg, NJ 07734
(732) 787-1177
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Jacqueline M Ryan Home For Funerals
233 Carr Ave
Keansburg, NJ 07734
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Connors
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Connors Sr.


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Ronald Connors Sr. Obituary
Ronald Connors Sr.

Keansburg - Ronald J. Connors Sr., 88 of Keansburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 8th, at Bayshore Health Care, Holmdel. Born in New York City, on September 21st, 1931 and has been residing in Keansburg since 1967. Ronald served in the US Navy from 1951-1955. He worked for Yellow Freight Lines as a dock worker and was a member of Local 641. He retired in 1996. Ronald enjoyed fishing and wild life sharks and hawks were some of his favorites. He was an avid Yankees, Giants and Rangers fan. He loved his family and his German Shepard Buddy. Ronald was pre-deceased by his wife Loretta A Connors in 2017. He is survived by his two sons and daughter in-law; Ronald Jr. and Mary Connors of Florida and Chris Connors of Brick; four grandchildren; Crystal, Becky, Ronnie, Caitlyn and their spouses; five great grandchildren; Brooke, Halle, Noelle, Charlie and Killian; many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Saturday from 4-6pm at the Jacqueline M. Ryan Home for Funerals 233 Carr Ave. Keansburg. Cremation was private. Letters of condolences can be sent to www.jacquelinemryanfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Jacqueline M Ryan Home For Funerals
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jacqueline M Ryan Home For Funerals
Download Now