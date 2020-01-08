|
|
Ronald Connors Sr.
Keansburg - Ronald J. Connors Sr., 88 of Keansburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 8th, at Bayshore Health Care, Holmdel. Born in New York City, on September 21st, 1931 and has been residing in Keansburg since 1967. Ronald served in the US Navy from 1951-1955. He worked for Yellow Freight Lines as a dock worker and was a member of Local 641. He retired in 1996. Ronald enjoyed fishing and wild life sharks and hawks were some of his favorites. He was an avid Yankees, Giants and Rangers fan. He loved his family and his German Shepard Buddy. Ronald was pre-deceased by his wife Loretta A Connors in 2017. He is survived by his two sons and daughter in-law; Ronald Jr. and Mary Connors of Florida and Chris Connors of Brick; four grandchildren; Crystal, Becky, Ronnie, Caitlyn and their spouses; five great grandchildren; Brooke, Halle, Noelle, Charlie and Killian; many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Saturday from 4-6pm at the Jacqueline M. Ryan Home for Funerals 233 Carr Ave. Keansburg. Cremation was private. Letters of condolences can be sent to www.jacquelinemryanfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020