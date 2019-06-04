|
Ronald Dennis Hammell Jr.
Barnegat - Ronald Dennis Hammell Jr., 46 of Barnegat, NJ passed away at home on Friday May 31, 2019. Born in Atlantic City, NJ Ron was raised in Tuckerton, NJ before settling in Barnegat in 2015. Ron worked as a Lead Information Systems Engineer for MITRE Corporation in Eatontown, NJ and was a member of the Living Water Community Church in Bayville.
Ronald was predeceased by his brother Matthew Hammell.
He is survived by his loving son Eric Matthew Hammell of Tuckerton, NJ, parents Ronald Sr. and Marie Louise Hammell of Tuckerton, NJ, brother Curt Hammell of Tuckerton, NJ and his significant other Maryann Wronko of Barnegat, NJ.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday June 4, 2019 from 6pm until his Funeral Service at 8pm at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Rd Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. Cremation will be private and a burial of ashes will take place at a later date in St Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to www.abta.org/ways-to-donate, www.graymattersfoundation.org or www.thebraintumourcharity.org to assist with brain cancer research.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 4, 2019